After being a virtual event for the last few years, the Kamehameha Schools Ho’olaule’a is back to an in-person event this Saturday on the Kapālama campus. Entertainment, silent auctions, jewelry, and food, including the famous brownies everyone has come to love. The event is open to the public and will feature many celebrity guests like, Mākaha Sons, Walea, Imua Band, and Robert Cazimero. The silent auction will allow bidding to start Friday at noon and runs until Sunday the 26th at noon. You can bid from anywhere you want. For more information and to bid during the silent auction, visit kskhoolaulea.com