Honolulu (KHON2) – Kamaka Pili takes viewers to the Kaua’i Museum in new episode of Aloha Authentic.

Season 3 of Aloha Authentic celebrates Hawaiian culture,through conversations with local artisans, cultural practitioners, kūpuna and community members.

“What I was fascinated about the Kaua’i Museum is the paintings that are displayed in there. The paintings have faces of these chiefs and Ali’i who are honored in Hawaiian culture, which I thought was cool to see the looks of these people who I read about growing up,” says Kamaka Pili, Host of Aloha Authentic.

The newest episode of Aloha Authentic airs Wednesday, February 22nd on KHON2.

