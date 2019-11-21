Kamaka Pili Previews New Show Aloha Authentic

Honolulu (KHON2)- Kamaka Pili gave Living808 a sneak peek of his new show Aloha Authentic, which will premiere on KHON2 November 21st.

Aloha Authentic celebrates Hawaii and its local culture by speaking with cultural practitioners, artisans, kupuna, and community members.

It started off on Olelo Community Television, educating viewers on topics relating to Hawaiian culture, art, and lifestyle and became a recurring segment on KHON2.

Viewers can expect to get a taste of authentic Hawaiian culture with engaging guests such as Kealii Reichel in the first episode.

Aloha Authentic premieres on KHON2 Thursday 11/21 at 8pm, airs on CW Friday 11/22 at 9pm and on KHII Sunday at 8pm.