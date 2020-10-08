Kama’aina Specials & Clean Commitment at Outrigger Hotels & Resorts

Honolulu (KHON2) – Outrigger Hotels and Resorts is offering kama`aina specials and a commitment to cleanliness that kept its properties open throughout the pandemic.

Rates start at just $99 at OHANA Waikiki Malia by Outrigger. This family oriented property is an incredible value for families and some rooms have kitchenettes too.

At the beachfront Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort – exclusive kama`aina rates start as low as $179 per night with a waived resort fee and half off parking. Guests are steps from the sand and famous surf spots and can enjoy eating at the iconic Duke’s Waikiki restaurant, that is now safely serving guests in restaurant and takeout.

Cancellation is flexible. Essentially, guests can cancel within 24-hours before arrival without penalty.

And guests can feel confident when they check-in.

“The Outrigger team has worked diligently to help create the safest environment possible for guests and hosts and we look forward to welcoming people back to Waikiki” says Area Manager Kelly Hoen. “Outrigger launched a global platform for our hotels and resorts worldwide called Outrigger’s Clean Commitment in order to provide an elevated standard of cleanliness and safety for guests and hosts.”

It incorporates state-of-the-art technology, cleaning products and procedures in compliance with the latest COVID-19 codes, regulations and brand standards, and guidelines developed with Ecolab.

It also meets the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) ‘Stay Safe’ enhanced industry-wide hotel cleaning standards as well as the Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association (HLTA) COVID-19 Health, Safety & Security Standards.

The program applies to all areas of Outrigger operations, including: host training, social and physical distancing, surface cleaning and disinfecting, general housekeeping, maintenance and overall host and guest health.

Some of the changes that guests will see include touchless communication through a mobile app and QR codes, Plexiglass screens at the check in, mandatory mask wearing for all hosts and guests while they are in the lobby, floor stickers marking where to queue and how to physically distance (check-in, check-out, elevator lobbies, food and beverage outlets and public areas).

New technology for sanitation includes Electrostatic Sprayers and UV Wands plus enhanced cleaning at high-touch areas such as elevator buttons and escalators with Ecolab products.

Outrigger is also giving back to the community through #OutriggerCARES, which launched in April. Initiatives range from housing healthcare heroes in Hawaii to providing personal protective equipment to hospitals in Phuket, and a recent “BOGO” – buy one, give one program that resulted in Outrigger donating half a million dollars-worth of hotel rooms to Hawaii nurses and respiratory therapists.

Visit www.Outrigger.com for details and booking.

Use the code LOCAL for the exclusive kama`aina deals.