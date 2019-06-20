Kamaaina Kids Stir It Up Program Encourages Healthy Eating

A Kama’aina Kids program called ‘Stir It Up’ is blending community, culture, and cuisine one meal at a time to encourage healthy eating for Hawaii keiki.

The fun and unique curriculum engages local children to be more aware of the importance of staying healthy, healthy eating, healthy family, sustainable environment, and being a community contributor.

Stir It Up has partnered with local non profit organizations that are kid focused like the Blue Zone Project, Kupu Hawaii, Hoa’aina O Makaha and Family Programs Hawaii.

Co-founders Jennifer Yang and Jessica Bates say, “Kama’aina Kids plays a big role in our program by adopting, Stir It Up this summer, and launching the program in three of their summer programs sites. Kama’aina Kids understands the importance of healthy kids and being one of the largest childcare providers in Hawaii, our partnership brings the message to a wider reach.”

Each partnered non profits are guest speakers.

They share what their mission are and show them how they can put it into practice at home and in their lives.

Some ways students are engaged are video chats with Kuu from the farm.

She takes them on a live video tour while the children are tasting the fruits and veggies grown at Hoa’aina.

They learn about eating a rainbow with Chef Eddie of Kupu while he encourages them to try new foods.

April of Family Programs Hawaii shares with them about the importance of family through games and discussion.

Molly of Blue Zone Project shares the Power 9 and living a healthy and long life.

To learn more, email stirituphawaii@gmail.com

