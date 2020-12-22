Kama’aina Kids Seek Fun and Energetic New Employees

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kama’aina Kids is hiring new employees for various positions in a fun and energetic environment.
Kama‘aina Kids is a private, non-profit, multi-service organization dedicated to serving children and their families through quality childcare programs, and now they are welcoming new hiree’s to their new ‘ohana.
“Kama’aina Kids is always looking for enthusiastic, hardworking, creative, and dedicated people to join our team! We want to hire people who at the very least love working with kids and are going to treat these kids like they would their own, who can teach and encourage them to be the best they can be,” says Lindsey Stickert of Kama’aina Kids
Known for their award-winning programs and excellent customer service, Kam’aina Kids has a variety of positions open to those wanting a career in childcare.
Stickert says, “Childcare is our specialty and we currently operate both School Age and Preschool programs. For school age keiki, we are looking for group leaders for our Distance Learning Support Centers on Oahu, Maui and Big Island! This position requires candidates to be 18 years+ and have a High School diploma/ GED.”
Kama’aina Kids operates year round and is constantly looking for passionate and enthusiastic individuals.
To Apply: kamaainakids.com/employment-opportunities