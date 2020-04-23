Kamaaina Kids Programs for Essential Workers with Preschool & School Age Children

Kamaaina Kids wants parents to know that centers are open for children of essential workers.

It has services for preschool aged children of essential workers from infants to toddlers at all normal preschool locations.

For pricing or tuition assistance, contact the Center Director.

For children of essential workers in Kindergarten through 5th grade, Kamaaina Kids is offering a full day of services for $125 for the rest of the month of April.

The centers are also planning more services for May.

To stay connected and for all families to find step by step activities, including arts and crafts using items you’ll likely have around your house, follow Kamaaina Kids on social media platforms Facebook, Instagram or Pinterest.

Website: kamaainakids.com

Social Media: @kamaainakids