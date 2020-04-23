Kamaaina Kids Programs for Essential Workers with Preschool & School Age Children

Living808
Posted: / Updated:

Kamaaina Kids wants parents to know that centers are open for children of essential workers.

It has services for preschool aged children of essential workers from infants to toddlers at all normal preschool locations.

For pricing or tuition assistance, contact the Center Director.

For children of essential workers in Kindergarten through 5th grade, Kamaaina Kids is offering a full day of services for $125 for the rest of the month of April.

The centers are also planning more services for May.

To stay connected and for all families to find step by step activities, including arts and crafts using items you’ll likely have around your house, follow Kamaaina Kids on social media platforms Facebook, Instagram or Pinterest.

Website: kamaainakids.com

Social Media: @kamaainakids

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

78° / 67°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 78° 67°

Friday

78° / 65°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 78° 65°

Saturday

78° / 65°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 78° 65°

Sunday

79° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 65°

Monday

79° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 79° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 79° 66°

Wednesday

79° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 79° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

71°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

Trending Stories