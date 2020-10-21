Kama’aina Kids Ocean Rentals at He’eia State Park

Honolulu (KHON2) – You can enjoy a day of ocean based kayaking, sailing, and snorkeling activities with affordable rentals from Kama’aina Kids at He’eia State Park.

It’s great for small groups/families to get exercise out on the water with plenty of social distance and just to experience Kane’ohe Bay in a very intimate way with low-impact, eco-friendly, health-conscious activities such as kayaking, sailing, and snorkeling.

Kane’ohe Bay is the safest, most well-protected bay on Oahu. Because of the barrier reef outside of the sandbar, the bay is very flat and calm. There are no waves or swell. There is not much current except for what the wind generates. In addition, nice, onshore tradewinds on the windward side will blow you back to shore.

Kama’aina Kids will give you a waterproof map of the bay before you go out, and tell you everything you need to know in order to have a safe, fun day on the bay.

The park is open Tuesday-Saturday, 8:00 am-4:00 pm, closed Sunday and Monday.

Kama’aina Kids has tried to go “above and beyond” with its own cleaning and sanitizing procedures for equipment, no-contact reservations, and check-in procedures, and temperature checks are required daily for staff, face coverings are required for staff and for guests in situations when maintaining proper distance is not feasible.



Website: http://www.kamaainakidskayaking.org

Social Media Handles: Facebook and IG: @kamaainakayak