Kama’aina Kids Hiring Now

Kamaaina Kids is looking for enthusiastic people who love to work with kids to join their ohana.

Cantlen Forni, Kama`aina Kids Representative, talking about the career opportunities, saying “We want to hire people who are going to treat these kids like they would their own; who can teach and encourage them to be the best they can be. So, if you love kids and are interested in being a positive influence in their education, then Kama`aina Kids is the right place for you to exercise your passion for the childcare industry.”

Kama`aina Kids offers both full-time and part-time positions at all different levels with openings in their preschool, school age, corporate office, and hotels and outdoor adventures divisions. If you have a passion to work with kids and help them excel in their social, emotional, and learning skills, Kama’aina Kids may be the place for you.

Kama`aina Kids is always looking for special and qualified individuals not only on Oahu, but also Maui, Kauai, and Hawaii Island.

You don’t necessarily need special experience. The most important qualities are a passion to work with kids, high energy, and encouragement for keiki to apply themselves to the best of their ability, then you are qualified!

Kama’aina Kids offers their employees paid in-house training programs, to ensure each and every staff member has completed the necessary and essential training protocols and procedures Kama’aina kids enforces within their programs to be successful.

You can go to the website http://kamaainakids.com to find a full listing of our available positions.