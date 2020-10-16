Kama’aina Deals at Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort

Honolulu (KHON2)- Locals can escape with great kama’aina offers right now at Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort.
Rates start from $99 a night, with a waived daily resort charge and 50% off daily parking.
Outrigger Hotels & Resorts have has committed to providing the highest standards for health and safety including enhanced cleaning procedures in all public spaces and guest rooms with advanced sterilization technology like UV wands and electrostatic sprayers.
To book your next staycation Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, visit https://www.outrigger.com/kamaaina