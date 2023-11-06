Honolulu (KHON2) – Jaws Country Store is a locally owned mom & pop shop carrying fresh baked goods, snacks, Maui made gifts & Jaws merchandise. They have a delicious café, The Magic Oven, with fresh food, coffee, empanadas & an amazing wood fire pizza oven with authentic Italian pizza served daily.

Fun fact — the surfer displayed on their Jaws merchandise is the owner’s son, Baby Steve Roberson, who is the youngest surfer to surf Jaws at just 10 years old!

Their Mālama Maui Kama‘āina deal is a free coffee with the purchase of a pastry & their cafe is also offering a buy 1 pizza get the 2nd 1/2 off.

Just mention Living808 for these great deals!

The offer is good through November 30 for Mālama Maui Month.

Jaws Country Store is located on the road to Hāna in Haiku, at 4320 Hana Hwy at mile marker 14.5 in Haiku. You can also call for takeout at 808-419-6887.

Instagram is @jawscountrystore & @themagicoven

Today’s Kama‘āina deal is supported by Hawaiian Airlines. To learn how you can Mālama Maui, visit HawaiianAirlines.com/VisitMaui.

@HawaiianAirlines

#HawaiianAirlines