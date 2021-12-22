Kalihi Palama Health Is Hiring

Kalihi-Palama Health Center ranks in the top 20% nationally for providing quality care to patients and many say, have the best doctors in Honolulu. That according to Tamara Berger and Marissa Dela Cruz, Director of Human Resources and Clinical Operations respectively.

“We also have some of the most compassionate, dedicated and diverse employees which makes KPHC a wonderful place to work and to be part of.. Our benefits and pay are competitive in the industry (13 paid holidays and over 3 weeks of PTO in their first year but on top of that we have great hours and really want our employees to have a life outside of work. We were a national award winner of the “When Work Works” Award for workplace flexibility. Once a month The CEO, Marissa, and I, have lunch with the new hires in the organization to get their feedback on how things are going from their perspective and what things we can continue to do improve. The number 1 thing that every new hire loves about KPHC is how friendly and helpful everyone is and that it really makes them feel at home.”

And they are looking for more good people to work with.

“We are looking for someone who is passionate about making a difference in the lives of people in the community. We have a wide variety of positions available from doctors, dentists, nurses, Medical Assistants, reception, billing, screeners, social workers, facilities, etc. Once hired, they will become a part of a highly performing medical, dental, behavioral and social services health team. KPHC is a great place for new grad Nurse Practitioners, RNs, and MAs to start practicing their skills. There are multiple professional growth opportunities for people who are interested to move up the ladder of leadership. I am a very good example of that. I started with KPHC 24 ½ years ago as a new immigrant to this country. Though I had my Bachelor of Economics and was a registered nurse from the Philippines, transitioning to the U.S. was a bit challenging. KPHC hired me in the Medical Records department as a clerk and now I am the Director of Clinical Operations. “

If this sounds like the place for you, visit www.kphc.org