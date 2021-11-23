Kalihi-Palama Health Center Encourages Hawaii Residents to Take Care of Their Health and Diabetes

Honolulu (KHON2) — Kalihi-Palama Health Center provides resources to Hawaii residents in order to take care of their health and diabetes.

With the flu season underway, the Kalihi-Palama Health Center is encouraging Hawaii residents to make their health a priority by being aware of diabetes.

“Diabetes affects your way of life in many ways. This condition leads someone to have to change the way they eat, exercise, and think about their body. People may have to rely on medications for a long time as well. Complications from diabetes include eye, mouth, heart, kidney disease and more. It’s also been shown that the chances of severe complications from COVID-19 are more likely if someone has underlying conditions like diabetes. Mentally, it can take a toll on people with diabetes as this is a chronic condition,” says Maile Ishikawa, a registered dietitian and diabetes self-management program coordinator.

Throughout the pandemic Kalihi-Palama Health Center has been able to connect with patients by providing appropriate care for individual needs, including dietary assistance.

Ishikawa says, “Patients have been stressed eating when they’ve been stuck indoors and don’t have anything to do at home. When we change our eating and physical activity habits these can be difficult behaviors to overcome. Irregular sleeping patterns and less discipline during the pandemic have all contributed to weight gain and unhealthier eating. Some of our patients experience fiscal challenges that do not support healthier food options that include fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened this problem. I give them guidance in learning to cook with limited and simple ingredients. We assist them by directing our patients to food pantries and food banks near them. We also help them apply for SNAP food, WIC, and welfare benefits. Our diabetes clinic is available for patients who do not have insurance but can still receive the proper medications, blood work, and time spent with a provider.”

To learn more about Kalihi-Palama Health Center and the medical assistance they offer, patients are encouraged to log onto their official website.

WEBSITE:

www.kphc.org