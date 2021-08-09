Kalani Pe’a To Celebrate Album Release Concert At Blue Note Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician, Kalani Pe’a is bringing the entertainment to Blue Note Hawaii with the release of his highly-anticipated album.

Since returning to the stage amid the stay-at-home order, local singer and songwriter, Kalani Pe’a has been spreading the Hawaiian culture through music with in-person concerts around various states.

“It feels so good to be back performing in-person again. Right now I am currently in Oregon, where I just performed for some of my fans here in the mainland, a place I have not been to in over a year since the start of the pandemic,” says Kalani Pe’a, Singer and Songwriter.

With the success of his Oregon shows, Pe’a and his team is returning home to Hawaii, where they will be hosting the release of his new album at Blue Note Hawaii.

Pe’a says, “I always get excited debuting new music to all of my fans, because I love seeing their reaction for the first time when they hear my music. This upcoming show is particularly exciting because not only will I be singing songs off of my new album, I will be joined with Haukea Ho of Hula Hālau ‘O Kamuela.”

No stranger to Blue Note Hawaii, Pe’a is excited to work with a venue that has been supportive of not just his music, but local musicians for the past few years, making Blue Note Hawaii a familiar venue for Pe’a and his team.

“My team and I have been working with Blue Note Hawaii for a while now, everyone there has been so welcoming and so kind to us. The professionalism and hard work they put into each show whether I be headlining it or not has always been so impressive to me. We love Blue Note Hawaii and we are excited to partner up with them for my CD release concert,” says Pe’a.

Kalani Pe’a: Kau Ka Pe’a CD Release Concert is taking place at Blue Note Hawaii on Sunday, August 15. Those looking to purchase tickets can do so via Blue Note Hawaii’s official website.

