Three-time GRAMMY® Winner Singer/Songwriter, Kalani Pe’a joined Living808 this morning to talk about his upcoming concert at the Hawaii Theatre for his 5th Annual May Day is Lei Day Concert.

The show’s line-up has an abundance of talented performers and special guests; Nāpua Greig and Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka, Liam Moleta, Kumu Hula Leimomi Ho, Kumu Hula Sonny Ching, Mākena with Kumuhula Nani Dudoit and Hālau Kaleilehuaikealoonālani, Miss Aloha Hula Manalani English, and hosted By Mele Apana.

“I’m so excited to be presenting dear friends of mine!” says Pe’a. The list of performers is mind blowing and a must see! The show takes place on April 30th at the Hawaii Theatre and starts at 4pm.

Pe’a also mentions that for the first time there will be a fresh lei competition. This competition will include everything having to do with fresh lei as individuals attending the show will be able to enter the contest. Contestants must bring their lei to the theatre an hour before the show and have a ticket in order to enter for the chance to win over $500 worth of cash prizes.

To get your tickets, go online at Kalanipeamusic.com or Hawaiitheatre.com – On sale now.

Three-time GRAMMY® Award winner (2022, 2019, 2017) Only Hawaiian artist to win in Regional Roots category.