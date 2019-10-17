Kalani Pe`a supports Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

On Saturday, November 9, you can be part of this event at Ala Moana Beach Park – Magic Island. The Oahu walk starts at 8 a.m.

All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Grammy-award winning singer Kalani Pe`a talks about his involvement with The Walk to End Alzheimer’s and how it’s affected his life.

Event Information

2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Oahu

Saturday, November 9, 2019

Ala Moana Beach Park – Magic Island

Registration at 7 a.m.

Walk at 8 a.m.