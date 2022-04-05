Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician, Kalani Pe’a is celebrating Hawaii designers at the 64th GRAMMYs ceremony with various outfits.

Three-time GRAMMY award winner and local musician, Kalani Pe’a is bringing a piece of Hawaii with him to Las Vegas as he wears local clothing designers at the 64th annual GRAMMYs ceremony.

“My opening outfit is by Elly’s Formal Wear & Bridals, Terri and her team styled myself, my husband and my mom from head to toe. Terri has worked with me for years and she is amazing at what she does. My red carpet outfit is by Kini Zamora, it’s a modern version of King Kalakaua’s coronation cape. Kini and his team did a great job and replicated King Kalakaua’s cape very well,” say Kalani Pe’a, SInger and Songwriter.

Not only is Pe’a honoring local clothing designers at the GRAMMYs, Pe’a is honoring Maui Divers Jewelry with nine custom-made brooches.

Pe’a says, “I am so honored to be wearing Maui Divers Jewelry. This local business holds a special meaning for me and my family as my mom used to work for the and wear their designs all the time.”

Pe’a won his third GRAMMY award for “Best Regional Roots” album at the 64th Annual GRAMMYs ceremony in Las Vegas.

