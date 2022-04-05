Kalani Pe’a won his third GRAMMY award for “Best Regional Roots” album at the 64th Annual GRAMMYs ceremony in Las Vegas. Mikey gives us a behind the scenes look at Kalani’s big night.

Those looking to book flights on Alaska Airlines to or from Las Vegas can find more information and purchase tickets on Alaska Airlines official website.

Alaska Airlines:

Website: www.alaskaair.com

Social Media Handle: @AlaskaAir

Maui Divers Jewelry:

Website: www.mauidivers.com

Social Media Handle: @MauiDiversJewelry