Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Kalani Pe’a is taking his music on the road in his current Holiday tour, presented by Alaska Airlines.

Kalani Pe’a’s “Hawaiian Christmas Tour” will feature artists from around the islands to bring Christmas cheer.

“The artists and halau who will be joining me on stage each inspire me to be the best and bring their own style and personality, which represents Hawaii perfectly. In addition to my featured artists, Alaska Airlines has been great partners to work with, they believe in Hawaiian music and love being alongside me to help share the culture,” says Kalani Pe’a, Singer and Songwriter.

Those looking to purchase tickets to Kalani’s “Hawaiian Christmas Tour” can do so via his official website.

Hawaiian Christmas Tour

www.kalanipeamusic.com

Social Media:

@KalaniPeaMusic