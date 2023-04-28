Honolulu (KHON2) – Multi-GRAMMY and Na Hoku Hanohano award winner Kalani Pe’a returns to the Hawaii Theatre for May Day.

The Hawaiʻi Theatre will be hosting Kalani Pe’a’s 5th Annual May Day is Lei Day in Hawaiʻi concert alongside award-winning and recognizable Hawaiʻi talent.

“I’m excited to share the stage with Mele Apana, Nāpua Greig and Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka Mākena, Liam Moleta, Miss Aloha Hula Manalani English Kumuhula Leimomi and more,” says Kalani Pe’a, Singer and Songwriter.

Kalani Peaʻa’s 5th Annual May Day is Lei Day in Hawaiʻi, will take place on Sunday, April 30th.

5th Annual May Day is Lei Day Tickets