Honolulu (KHON2) – Three-time Grammy Award Winner, Kalani Peʻa is representing Hawaii businesses as he wears custom-made brooches by Maui Divers Jewelry.

In partnership with local designer, Kini Zamora, local singer and songwriter, Kalani Peʻa is representing one of Hawaii’s monarchs with custom-made jewelry pieces.

“My red-carpet outfit at the GRAMMYs was inspired by King Kalakaua’s coronation outfit. Kini Zaomora designed the cape, while Maui Divers Jewelry customized the pieces. Hugo and the team at Maui Divers Jewelry really took the time to learn about King Kalakaua to understand why he holds a special place in my heart. They honored him through these pieces,” says Kalani Peʻa, Singer and Songwriter.

Upon each of the nine brooches, the team at Maui Divers Jewelry customized each piece to represent Kalani and his love for Hawaii.

Peʻa says, “I grew up performing on Maui at the Maui Historical Society. Here I was surrounded by natural elements, each in which can be found in a brooch. Maui Divers Jewelry also began on the Valley Isle, which is why I wanted to work with them. Everything from the companies to the pieces designs, all leads back to my home on Maui.”

