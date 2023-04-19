Ālia, a new sustainably designed high-rise tower in Kakaʻako developed by Kobayashi Group is unique for many reasons according to Rich Erickson, Director of Global Business Development at Heyer & Associates.

“As a local developer, they intimately know each project. They also have a real eye for detail and a passion for what they do. And you can see that play out in their past developments at Park Lane, ONE Ala Moana, and Hokua. But now, you really see it all come together with Ālia. It’s this beautiful, thoughtful, luxurious, sustainable residence that really is a new high-water mark in the state. I can’t wait to share it with the community.”

Brendan Bradley, Lead Sales Associate joined in the conversation with the amazing attention to detail the group had in developing Ālia.

“Ālia’s attention to detail can really be seen within every aspect of the building, from the unique weave pattern on the façade to the thoughtfully designed interiors of each unit and common areas. Everything has been meticulously thought out. You’ll see that in a lot of our inspired amenities, including our karaoke room, fitness studios, and movie theater. We’ve even created a bowling alley on site because we know just how fun that can be for families and friends. And one of the best, most thoughtful things about our amenities is that they are separated into two levels, which leads to a much more seamless living experience. The end result is a truly inspired lifestyle that’s unlike anything else in the city. “

