Kaiser Permanente (KP) Hawaiʻi is dedicated to fostering an inclusive and diverse environment for LGBTQ individuals, all while celebrating the spirit of Pride. Driven by this commitment, they are making significant strides in supporting the LGBTQ community and their own diverse workforce. Living808 spoke with Scott Denny, PA-C, Medical Director of HIV and PrEP Services and Gender Health Services at KP, to learn more about their initiatives and approach to LGBTQ inclusivity.

When discussing the initiatives in place to create an inclusive environment for LGBTQ people, Scott shared about their “Belong @ KP” program, This program plays a pivotal role in laying the foundation for an inclusive atmosphere where everyone is celebrated for their diversity. KP Hawaiʻi, therefore, actively supports diversity, encouraging individuals to live authentic lives.

For their Pride celebrations, KP Hawaiʻi actively participates in Pride events throughout the year, and that includes the annual Pride Walk that’s happening tomorrow! They also collaborate with community organizations that are equally dedicated to supporting diversity.

Scott emphasized that Kaiser Permanente is committed to making its members feel genuinely welcome and supported. Their care not only maintains the highest standards but also respects the diverse backgrounds and identities of their members.

For more information, visit www.kp.org.