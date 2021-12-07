Kaiser Permanente Encourages Parents to Get Their Kids Vaccinated

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kaiser Permanente is encouraging parents to allow kids to get vaccinated, during Covid-19 pandemic.

Kaiser Permanente is bringing the safety to households around the state by welcoming Hawaii kids to get vaccinated.

“It’s important for our kids to get vaccinated because we are not just looking out for the protection of our community but our little ones as well. The more kids that get vaccinated, the sooner we can get back to normal,” says Joy Dalmon, MD pediatrician, at Kaiser Permanente.

Although kid vaccinations are in smaller dosage, Dalmon says the vaccine is safe as millions of kids across America have taken the vaccine.

Dalmon says, “Our health industry has taken tests and has watched the reactions to kids who have taken the vaccines, and the results have been positive. Kids will take one third of the vaccine dosage, and will take two shots, three weeks apart.”

According to Dalmon, she understands parents’ concerns and encourage those to consult with their pediatrician or visiting the official website of Kaiser Permanente.

