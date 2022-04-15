Honolulu (KHON2) – Kailua Town is bringing Easter fun with family-friendly activities all weekend long.

Guests and residents of Kailua Town will be able to enjoy Easter all weekend long, as participating businesses celebrate with themed activities for the whole family, alongside spring embellishments throughout the property.

“We have 4 life-sized playground hopscotch games throughout Kailua Town. People can “channel their inner Easter Bunny” and play hopscotch or take photos. Hidden in the spring décor, we have 7 hidden Easter eggs with a QR code that links to exclusive merchant offers, like 15% off lemonades at Bee & Tea and others,” says Megan Oppenhim, Regional Manager of Alexander and Baldwin.

In addition to Easter offerings, Kailua Town guests and residents can enjoy various local businesses such as retailers and restaurants.

Oppenhim says, “Whether it be shopping or dining, Kailua Town has a ton of businesses guests can enjoy. We love supporting local businesses and Kailua Town is the best place to house those businesses not just for the proximity of Kailua beach, but the tight-knit community Kailua Town has.”



Those interested in learning more about Kailua Town, its businesses and its Easter offerings can do so by visiting their official website and visiting its property.

Kailua Town Hawaii

Website: www.kailuatownhi.com

Address: 151 Hekili St.

Kailua, HI 96734