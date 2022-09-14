Honolulu (KHON2) – Kailua Music School teaches students all aspects of creating and entertaining in the local music industry.

Kailua Music School is a full service recording studio, where its students are able to write and record songs, perform in concerts and take private lessons.

“Our instructors are performing artists and our owners have done everything from creating recording software, to perform on stages with Panic at the Disco and record with the Wu-Tang Clan,” says Erin Smith Verrier, Co-Director, Kailua Music School.

Classes include lessons in vocals, ukulele, guitar, bass, drums, piano, violin, viola, cello, saxophone, flute, clarinet, songwriting, engineering and music production.

Smith Verrier says, “We have the coolest group classes. We have group vocals, ukulele, rock horn section, rock & pop band classes and Intro to Instruments which allows students to try things out and see what they like. We do keiki, teen and adult classes.”

In addition to the Kailua Music School, Kailua Town offers several shops and restaurants that have been in Kailua for 20 to 30 years. More than 90 percent of its merchants in Kailua are local businesses.

Kailua Music School:

Website: www.kailuamusicschool.com

Social Media Handles:

(Instagram/Facebook/TikTok): @kailuamusicschool

Address: 131 Hekili Street, Kailua HI, Suite #209

Kailua Town:

Website- https://kailuatownhi.com

Instagram: @Kailuatownhi