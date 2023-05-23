Located just five minutes from one of Hawaii’s most stunning ocean playgrounds, Kailua Beach Center offers everything you need for a perfect day at the beach. From water sport rentals to delicious eats and trendy apparel. Along with a variety of merchants catering to both locals and tourists, Kailua Beach Center’s truly embodies the spirit of Aloha. And among the diverse offerings, you’ll find Bob’s Pizzeria.

Kelly Simek went to check it out for herself, and she had an amazing time. Bob Festa came to Hawaii in 1994 and started the restaurant in August of 2007. For the last 16 years the product, while in Hawaii, has been inspired by Boston style pizzas. Large slices of pizza, meatball sandwiches, and four types of calzones are all on the menu as well as chicken wings. For more information, visit them online at bobspizzeriahi.com