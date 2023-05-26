Kailua Beach Adventures has partnered with Lanikai Canoe Club as their exclusive retailer where proceeds support the local paddling community.

Devin Moody is the manager and not only the connection with the canoe club but the community as well.

“We share the same back yard and passions and we really appreciate the canoe clubs role in developing Hawaii’s youth. Our company has a long history of environmental stewardship. This goes back to when we helped the DLNR remove invasive plants from the Mokulua Islands and helicoptered and planted several pallets of native species. We have partnered with local schools and organizations to host hundreds of beach cleanups for decades. We love to engage the community and especially the keiki. We see it as an investment in our future.”

Kailua Beach Adventures is known for its support of local non-profit organizations or community projects as well.

“We also do every day cleanups. Our customers can get 15% off their total by doing a mini beach cleanup. We supply the buckets and sifters and they walk to the beach to remove micro-plastics from the sand. Many hands make light work!”

For more information visit them at the Kailua Beach Center at 130 Kailua Road, Stuite 101B. Or visit them online at kailuabeachadventures.com and on Tiktok @kailuakayaks.