Kaikulu Originals Unique Handcrafted Wood Lamps at Made in Hawaii Festival

Honolulu (KHON2)- Beautiful handmade wood pieces including unique lamps by Kaikulu Originals will be one of the featured vendors at the 2019 Made in Hawaii Festival.

Leslie Kaikulu Vincent says his “love for working with wood began in the early 70’s and it continues to this day. Kaikulu Originals began in my parent’s garage 8 years ago while being with them to assist with my father’s mobility after a major surgery.”

He uses only wood from here in Hawaii and focuses on reclaiming wood from trees that would normally end up in green waste or landfills.

He takes pride in crafting items to last for generations and gets his inspiration using shapes found in Hawaii’s natural beauty to create items of functional art.

Typically lamps can take 40 or more hours of work spread out over a period of 10 to 12 months.

Kaikulu Original’s bestseller is a Puakenikeni lamp.

He says, “The Puakenikeni lamp started as a challenge from my wife in making a lamp to honor the time we spent under my dad’s puakenikeni tree listening to his stories of old Hawaii. With some tool modifications and a couple failed attempts we can say our lamps will bring beauty and a warm light to homes everywhere.”

Look for Kaikulu Originals at the Made in Hawaii Festival, a 3-day showcase of “Made in Hawaii” products, including food, art, fashions, plants, crafts, produce and more.

There will be cooking demonstrations and entertainment during the event.

Friday-Sunday, August 16-18, 2019

Friday: 10am-9pm

Saturday: 10am-9pm

Sunday: 10am-5pm

Websites : kaikuluoriginals.wix.com

www.madeinhawaiifestival.com