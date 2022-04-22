Honolulu (KHON2) – Kahuku Medical Center is bringing health care to the North Shore Community with the opening of their new Haleiwa facility.

Kahuku Medical Center has a new facility located in Haleiwa which will make access to essential healthcare available for all North Shore residents.

“We had our soft opening of our new medical facility in February, and now today we are having our grand opening. It’s an awesome feeling to be catering to the community members of Haleiwa, as we can bring more medical care to North Shore residents on Oahu,” says Allan Macphee, CEO of Kahuku Medical Center Haleiwa.

North Shore residents will have access to services offered at Kahuku Medical Center in Haleiwa.

“As a member of the Kahuku Medical Center, you will have access to a lot of our services like, general primary care, annual screenings, covid testings and specialty care,” says Leean Jones, MD at Kahuku Medical Center in Haleiwa.

Those looking to learn more about Kahuku Medical Center in Haleiwa can log onto the facilities’ official website.

