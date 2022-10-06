Na Kahu Malama Nurses, Inc. (KMN) has been saving lives for decades. KMN was founded 1982, by a registered nurse. The name reflects her philosophy and demonstrates the ongoing commitment to the nursing profession: “kahu,” a professional attendant, a priest or a nurse, and “malama,” to care for. As the first Joint Commission Certified, Health Care Staffing Service provider in Hawaii, KMN provides high quality, experienced healthcare professionals for assignments in a variety of clinical settings.

And because of a shortage of nurses, Kahu Malama Nurses is expanding to include a Travel Nurses Division.

For more information visit, kahumalama.com or on social media @kahumalama