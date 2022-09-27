Honolulu (KHON2) – Throughout the month of October, Ka Makana Ali’i is inviting residents to celebrate its 6th anniversary with family-friendly events.

Ka Makana Ali’i is known has been known as “the Center for West O‘ahu” for 6 years, offering residents and visitors a family-friendly shopping experience with more than 100 retailers and restaurants.

“I think what I am most proud of is what this shopping center does for the West O’ahu community. Ka Makana Ali’i has become a family-friendly destination for everyone. We’ve had many events over the past years, as well as welcoming in local businesses that the community supports,” says Stephanie England, General Manager of Ka Makana Ali‘i.

According to England, the West O’ahu community can look forward to more retailers and exciting events.

England says, “We are excited to invite more local businesses and eateries to the Ka Makana Ali’i. In addition we’ll bring back more in-person events like our Halloween costume contest, craft fairs, fashion shows and more.”

To kick off the 6th anniversary of Ka Makana Ali’i, Moani Island Bistro and Bar will be hosting the first-ever West Fest Music Festival.

“It’ll be an unforgettable evening featuring food, music and fun for the whole family. We’ve got an awesome lineup of entertainment including Ekolu, Fia, Johnny Suite, BET, Pohaku and more! Doors open at 4 p.m. with music at 4:30 p.m.,” says Anna Keolanui, Manager of of Moani Island Bistro & Bar.

After the music festival, guests are invited to join the official after parties help inside of Kamakana Ali’i.

“We’re setting up a stage in the parking lot near ‘Ōlino Theatres, Taqueria el Ranchero and CPK. We’ll have beverages by Moani and local food vendors. Additionally, we’re hosting after parties at Kickin’ Kajun, Taqueria el Ranchero and Moani,” says AJ Keolanui, Owner of Moani Island Bistro & Bar.

To learn more about Ka Makana Ali’i, its upcoming events and tickets to the 2022 West Fest, shoppers can do so via their official website.

Ka Makana Ali’i:

Address: 91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy,

Kapolei, HI 96707

Website: www.kamakanaalii.com

Social Media Handles: @kamakanaalii

Moani Island Bistro and Bar | West Fest Tickets:

– Moani (West O’ahu):

www.moanikapolei.com

@themoanihawaii

91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy #1001

Kapolei, HI, 96707

– Moani (Waikiki):

www.moaniwaikiki.com

@themoaniwaikiki