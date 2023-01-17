Honolulu (KHON2) – New film, “Finding Kate” will feature an all-local cast and crew, as a way to bring more film opportunities to Hawaii.

The film follows main character, Kate as she creates a computer software program that changes her life from assistant to multi-millionaire. The storyline takes a turn as mercenaries and secret agents start hunting her down for that multi-million-dollar program.

“For me this project is a reflection of not only raw talent but passion. Everyone involved in this, cares so much and at the end of it all we’re just regular people with families, loved ones, children, regular jobs- who are coming together out of the love for storytelling and creating art. For me there’s nothing more beautiful than the support we give each other off and on set,” says Karizma Rose, Actress, Finding Kate.

The film will also debut an interactive game with its audience. In which, the objective of the game is to go to various locations, a code for a chance to win $500.

Website:

www.thefindingkatemovie.com