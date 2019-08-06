K-POP Store with N-Cat and Pinkbox

The N stands for Naughty and it’s actually the #1 accessory store in Korea. It was established in 1991 and they have over a hundred stores all over Korea.

The owner Ken Le brought N.Cat here to Hawaii and incorporated kfashion, kpop, anime and all things kawaii (cute) into his stores.

There are two N.Cat locations here. One in Windward Mall which is going on 6 years and one on Keeaumoku in the LikeLike Plaza which is going on 2 years in October. There is also a sister store called Pink Box that’s going on 11 years. And now there will be a store opening in Texas next week!!

There are events and dances and so many opportunities for fans to connect. And you can connect on social media at @ncahawaii on Instagram and Facebook.