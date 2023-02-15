Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician, Justin Young is making his way back home to Blue Note Hawaii, post country-tour.

Fans can expect familiar songs from Young, including sneak peeks into new projects.

“I love coming home to my fans in Hawaii. There’s nothing but love and warmth towards us. We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy great music, It’s a good way to end your work week,” says Justin Young, Singer and Songwriter.

Tickets to Justin Young’s concert can now be purchased on Blue Note Hawaii’s website.

