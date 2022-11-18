Honolulu (KHON2) – Jules + Gem Hawaii is bringing the Holiday shopping to its customers throughout the Christmas season.

Jules + Gem Hawaii will be having a 20% off sale every weekend of November, including this weekend, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Running every Friday through Sunday. Sale will exclude seasonal Holiday scents and gift sets.

“Our Hawaiian Lei set, discovery set, and our spa sets are great gifting options, especially if you want to introduce a friend to Jules and Gem or if you want to try our products for the first time! Everyone also loves our Coconut Christmas Tree scent that we release during November and December,” says Lana Owner, Jules + Gem Hawai’i.

Jules + Gem Hawaii is located inside of Ten Tomorrow in Kaimuki and will have their full collection, including Coconut Christmas Tree products. Jules + Gem Hawaii is located in almost every Foodland and Foodland Farms on O’ahu.



Jules + Gem Hawaii:

Website: julesandgemhawaii.com

Instagram @julesandgemhi