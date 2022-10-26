Honolulu (KHON2) – Jules and Gem Hawaii offers a holiday sale, in the month of November.

Jules and Gem Hawai’i is a Hawai‘i lifestyle brand that handcrafts clean and natural soy candles along with other home fragrance products such as reed diffusers, room sprays and bath and body products.

“We pride ourselves on being locally handmade. All our products are hand-poured in small batches by our amazing team right here in our production studio warehouse in Honolulu,” says Lana Gronwald, Owner of Jules and Gem Hawai’i.

Inspired by Hawaii’s natural scents, Jules and Gem Hawaii captures the states floral scents familiar to locals.

Gronwald says, “I grew up here in Hawaii, so the fragrances that I am inspired to create are centered around the flowers and fruits we have here in the islands. When our customers smell our candles and fragrance products, they are so surprised at how much they smell like the real thing.”

As the holidays approach, Jules and Gem will be offering 20% off every weekend, Friday to Sunday, off their entire collection excluding holiday products.

“We’re also bringing back our Holiday exclusive Coconut Christmas Tree and a new Holiday scent, Winter Boba. We’ll also have gift sets with our candles and a spa set which includes our new sugar scrubs for the holiday season,” says Gronwald.

Customers can find our products online and at a local boutique in Kaimuki called Ten Tomorrow. Jules and Gem will also be at the upcoming House of Mana Up Showcase happening at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana on November 3rd, and at the Made in Hawai’i Festival during Veteran’s Day Weekend.

Jules and Gem Hawaii:

Website: julesandgemhawaii.com

Social Media Handles: Instagram @julesandgemhi