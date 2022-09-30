The man himself Rick Bartalini joins Living808 to announce the winner for our Journey VIP Giveaway.

This VIP Night to Remember includes 2 front row tickets to Journey, a luxury overnight stay at the Kahala Hotel and Resort, an unforgettable dining experience at the Kalaha’s award winning restaurant – Hoku’s, as well as transportation to the concert.

With over 5,000 entries the anticipation is finally over.

The winner for the Journey VIP Night to Remember is @xxkoco!!!

Congratulations to @xxkoco, she was selected at random during our LIVE show.

If you still want to go to the concert, there are tickets still available for the October 6th show. Just go to http://rbpconcerts.com/

And stay tuned because Rick Bartalini will be back later this month to announce another concert.