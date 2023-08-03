For the first time since his amazing Valentines Concert at the Blaisdell, Josh Tatofi will take the stage at Blue Note Waikiki for 6 shows over three nights, August 16 thru the 18th. Also joining Josh is multiple Na Hoku Hanohano award winners, Na Hoa, and just added is 2013 Miss Aloha Hula, Manalani English-Souza.

Josh will take the show back to the Hawaiian music roots and will feature many mele Hawaii. 6 shows over three days with shows times at 6pm and 9pm each day from August 16th thru the 18th.

Get your tickets now at bluenotehawaii.com or at the Blue Note box office.

Also follow John @joshtatofimusic on all platforms.