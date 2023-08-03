On Saturday August 19th you can join the Sistahhood for it’s second annual “Pretty in Pink” night. It’s an all-women fundraising event at the TC Ching Athletic Complex. A Fun-filled evening that will consist of a tour of the facilities, a live auction, food and beverages, and football drills on the field. There will also be photo opportunities with coaches and players that will also serve as hosts for the event. All the proceeds from the events go toward feeding the Rainbow Warrior Football and their training table meals.

The first Sistahhood Social raised $75,000. With that money raised, the program was able to provide players with two meals a day throughout the entire football season, plus daily snacks and protein shakes. This years goal will be raised to $100,000 and you can help them get there.

If you’re interested in attending the upcoming Sistahhood Social, you can register at https://rainbowwarriorfootballcamp.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT