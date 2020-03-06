Join Evan Khay for Live Album Recording

Honolulu (KHON2) – Singer/Songwriter Evan Khay invites you to be a part of his live album recording at Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach on Saturday, March 7th.

Evan is excited to bring his new solo show to the Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach for an intimate evening.

He’s been working on new songs since returning from performing at the Hawaii showcase at the Grammy Recording Museum.

Fans will enjoy singles like Clarity and Running Shoes, which Evan performed on Living808 as well as covers and other original music.

Evan Khay’s Live album recording:

Mar‎ ‎07‎ ‎7‎:‎00‎ ‎PM – ‎10‎:‎00‎ ‎PM

Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach, 349 Seaside Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA

Tickets are $20.

Website: https://www.evankhay.com