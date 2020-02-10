Johnny Valentine plays Oahu and Maui

Enjoy your Valentine’s holiday with the romantic sounds of Johnny Valentine! Johnny has proven himself one of Hawai’i’s most sought after musicians and entertainers. He has brought his impressive vocal range and incredible guitar style to the stages of his Bruno Mars (Johnny’s nephew!), Arnel Pineda (Journey), Regina Belle, Martin Nievera, and local legends, Kalapana and Henry Kapono, to name just a few. A Hawaii Music Award winner and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner for Hawai’i’s Favorite Entertainer of the Year, Johnny has spent his life focused on making people happy through the power of music.

You can catch this amazing talent at the Blue Note Waikiki on Tuesday February 11th and at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday the 14th.

All part of the Henry Kapono’s Artist to Artist Series.

2/11 Blue Note Hawaii

2/14 Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Website: https://www.henrykapono.com/artist-2-artist-series

Social Media Handles: @HenryKapono @JohnValentine