Johnny A plays Solo Show at Blue Note

Guitarist and songwriter Johnny A. presents his solo show, featuring instrumental versions of classic ‘60s tunes from the British Song Book. Last appearing at Blue Note Hawaii with rock legends The Yardbirds, it will be a rare opportunity to hear this extraordinary guitarist present his iconic music in a unique way that’s never been heard before.

Johnny A. Presents “Just Me…And My Guitars”

Celebrating the British Song Book of the ’60s

January 20

Tickets: General Admission $35

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 P.M.

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 P.M.