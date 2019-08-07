John & Mikey’s KPop Dance Class

Honolulu (KHON2)- KPop is so hot in Hawaii, there are dance classes devoted to teaching the craft. Living808’s John Veneri & Mikey Monis dropped in for a class at Hawaii Kai Dance Academy to see if they have what it takes to be K-pop idols.

Hawaii Kai Dance Academy teaches KPop moves as well as a Korean aerobics class to KPop hits.

“Music and dance have always played a big role in our family,” says owner Jennifer Pereda. “4 children have done everything from ballet and piano to marching band. Our daughter started ballet at very early age and we had been involved in the parent-side of the dance studio world for many years. When we moved to the Hawaii Kai area almost 2 years ago we felt it was only natural to open a studio where young kids (as well as adults) could feel free to express themselves through music and share in our passion for dance. “

Hawaii Kai Dance Academy offers

Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Contemporary, Hip Hop, Breakdance, K-pop, Tahitian.

Watch to see how John & Mikey did at their first KPop class!

Website: www.hidanceacademy.com