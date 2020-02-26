John & Mikey Try Couples Massage with Sticks & Stones and More at Mandara Spa

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808’s 5th Birthday celebration was the perfect time for some time to unwind at the Mandara Spa at Hilton Hawaiian Village.

John Veneri and Mikey Monis enjoyed an indulgent couples massage with sticks and stones.

Mandara Spa is unique in that it combines Hawaiian, Asian, Western, European and Polynesian beauty, wellness and relaxation concepts.

The spa features 25 wet and dry treatment spa rooms plus a salon. Guests can come and relax in a private mosaic-tiled outdoor pool, whirlpool and sun terrace.

The facilities also offer a relaxation lounge and steam room and sauna for lounging before and after treatments.

The most popular and recommended treatments are Fire & Ice Massage, Coconut Poultice Massage and BIOTEC facials using an exclusive line of Elemis products.

Signature products include Elemis Instant Refreshing Gel plus a range of local Hawaiian-produced goods made specifically for Mandara Spa.

John and Mikey tried two services at Mandara Spa.

The Welcoming Aroma Reflex Foot Ritual includes a symbolic cleanse followed by a luxurious foot massage.

The couples massage includes a Mandara customized massage in a private suite reserved for two, which was finished off with a Sticks and Stones treatment, which includes bamboo therapy and hot stone therapy to soothe the muscles.

To book services with Mandara Spa, call Hilton Hawaiian Village or e-mail Hawaii@mandaraspa.com

Website: http://www.mandaraspa.com/spa/Oahu-Hilton-Hawaiian-Village-Waikiki-Beach-Resort.aspx