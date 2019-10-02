John goes to Kumon

Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children so they can achieve more on their own. This is done by individualized instruction as well as through daily practice and mastery of materials.

There are 27 locations on O’ahu, 3 on Hawaii Island, and 6 on Maui. Kids are learning at a rapid rate and easily surpassing their grade level in math and reading.

Kumon Hawaii has a special offer. From October 1st to November 15th, they are running a “Free Registration” promotion at participating centers. New enrolling students can save up to $50 when you register during this time.

If you’d like more information or learn how to register your child, age 3 and up, for Kumon, visit http://kumon.com. Meanwhile John admits needing to take the adult class because as of today, he realized he was not smarter than Alyssa (3rd grade) or Krystin (5th grade).