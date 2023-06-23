John Cruz stopped by the Living808 Studio to chat with John Veneri about his upcoming tour and new music. A four song EP that will be available at each venue he plays at.

”I’m very excited to have this EP be the First of many, it’s titled “He Mana’o” As an Indigenous Artist from Hawaiʻi of Hawaiian, Japanese, Native American, Chamorro and Caucasians lineage it feels great to be creating from that place with the freedom it gives not being boxed into a certain genre just because I’m from Hawai’i. This EP’s song selection reflects that to a certain extent. Really it’s simple and beautiful cause it’s who I am and always have been. I’m so glad that within the big scope of the Music Business it is now being recognized and respected. It’s not in it’s own category like An Indigenous Artist only performs with that cultural language or genre. No! Those times are over as Indigenous Artists you know who you are and are proud of the rich cultural heritage within my lineage. It’s super positive because it’s slowly breaking down the walls of segregation with the Music Business.”

And John unveiled one new song on the show but on his upcoming tour titled “We do it Island Style” he is bringing it all, new and old.

“We are going out on Tour this summer for the “We Do It Island Style” 2023 West Coast Tour in Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Acoustic Soul. Hitting the road with my Family and the band on a Tour Bus. We’ll be documenting the whole trip so everyone can look forward to some inside action when we put it all together later this year. I have an Artist Residency at Pro Arts Maui which is a jewel of a theater on Maui, in Kihei at Azeka Center Makai a sweet intimate setting, seats about 100, and I perform regularly on the first and third Wednesday of each month. Of course on hold while I’m on tour. I leave in two days for the Tour with shows starting in San Diego going up the coast into Oregon & BC areas.”

For more information follow @johncruzmusic and johncruz.com