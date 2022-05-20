25 years ago John Cruz released ‘Acoustic Soul,’ one of the most celebrated and best-selling Hawaiʻi albums of all time, launching multiple new anthems into the Hawai‘i pantheon and earning Cruz two Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards in 1997 – one for Contemporary Album of the Year and one for Most Promising Artist. Cruz commemorates this 25th anniversary milestone with a statewide tour that will see Cruz perform to thousands of in-person attendees across the islands – Kauaʻi (5/21), Hawai‘i Island (5/28), Maui (6/08, 6/15, 6/22) and Oʻahu (6/25, 6/26).

