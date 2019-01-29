Job opportunities with Hertz Corporation

Do you know someone whose looking for a job?

One of the island’s best employers is hiring across the state. Hertz Corporation has high quality jobs, great benefits, and a variety of positions.

They’re currently hiring for positions in Honolulu, Lihue, Kahului, Kona, and Hilo.

Positions include car detailers, lube technicians, transporters, return agents, customer service reps and bus drivers.

Be sure to visit Hertz Corporation at the WorkForce Career Fair this Wednesday, January 30th at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Center.

You can also visit https://www.hertz.jobs to learn more about these positions.



WorkForce Career Fair

Wednesday, January 30th, 2019

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Center