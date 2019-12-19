Job Do’s & Don’ts with Staffing Solutions of Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – Employers and Employees can connect with Jobs via Staffing Solutions of Hawaii.

“We recommend that employers get creative when recruiting. Explore your professional networks or take a dive into social media. When creating a job post, be sure to accurately describe the position requirements and expectations” advises the employment agency.

Nicci Olds , Director of Government Operations, shared more do’s and don’ts on Living808.

At Staffing Solutions of Hawaii, says Olds, “our mission is to provide exceptional customer service by joining talented job seekers and reputable organizations for the improvement of the workforce.”

“Finding qualified candidates in a state with one of the lowest unemployment rates is no easy task for any employer,” says Olds. “ “Some methods that are commonly used to recruit top talent are: Employee Referrals, Social Media, Networking, Internet Job Boards, Internal Recruitment, College recruitment programs and alumni organizations and staffing agencies. “

Once you hire an employee, retention is key and benefits are important. Staffing Solutions of Hawaii recommends that employers “ “invest in career development for employees and keep an overall flexible mindset.”

Website: www.staffingsolutionsofhawaii.com

Social Media Handles: @staffinghawaii